Top baby names for 2023 in Westmeath revealed

New figures released by the Central Statistics Office have revealed Westmeath’s most popular names in 2023. Seán was most popular boy’s name in Westmeath for 2023 with Emily, Sophia and Millie tied for the most popular girl’s name.

Nationally, Jack was the most popular boy’s name and Grace was the most popular girl’s name in 2023. Westmeath favourite Seán was the nation’s 14th most popular boy’s name. Emily came in 3rd place nationally with Sophia in 13th place and Millie the 30th most popular name in the country.

Seán takes the Westmeath top spot from 2022’s most popular boy’s name Noah with Emily remaining a top choice for girls in the county for two years in a row.