Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Tractor and Truck Run lights up Mullingar ahead of Christmas

Cheers of delight to be heard from one end of the town to the other

By Admin
Some of those involved in the Tractor and Truck Run which raised €8000 for Mullingar Hospital Children’s Ward.

By: Claire Corrigan

It was the stunning start to the festive season that we all needed as the Christmas Light Up Tractor and Truck Run in aid of Mullingar Hospital Children’s Ward came to town.

There was a buzz in the air on Saturday evening as an enormous convoy of brightly coloured festive tractors, trucks and lorries made their way through the town acting as a beacon of light during what has been, for many, a difficult and dark Winter.

There were cheers of delight to be heard from one end of the town to the other as children gazed spellbound at the flashing sirens and twinkling fairy lights that adorned the impressive vehicles as they brought some festive joy to the town in a socially distanced way.

