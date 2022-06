Tributes have been paid to former Westmeath GAA club star Enda Mulvihill of Garrycastle, who died last Tuesday, 21 June, aged 43.

The father of two passed surrounded by his family at the Mater Private Hospital.

Following the news of his untimely death, tributes were paid from both his former club Garrycastle and by his adopted club in Dublin, Clontarf GAA.

A statement posted on the Garrycastle club website described Enda Mulvihill as one of their “most decorated” players and a “gentleman”.