Ukrainian concert in Mullingar this Saturday

A Ukrainian Fundraising Concert is to take place at Mullingar Arts Centre this Saturday, 25 June at 7pm.

Councillor Aoife Davitt will open the ‘Together We’re Stronger’ concert in Association with Ukrainians in Ireland.

Tickets are available at the door or on Eventbrite.

The concert will feature an all-star line-up of accomplished contemporary and traditional musicians from Ukraine and Ireland, with special guest and honoured artist from Ukraine, Maryna Oldoska – an award winner at the international competition “Voice of Asia” (Almaty, 1996) and a first place winner in the nomination “Pop Music” at the All-Ukrainian competition “Chervona Ruta” (Sevastopol, May 1995).

Other artists performing on the night include, Sol Veiga, Jurgita Cepkauske, Jona Krauklys, Sean Dora, Dmitry Kosinski, Eimantas Didzbalis, ‘Slava Ukraini’

The concert aims to raise funds for much needed humanitarian and medical help for Ukraine.

A raffle will also take place on the night.