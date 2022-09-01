Ukrainian family now plan to leave Mullingar after teenagers assaulted

Last week Topic reported on a serious attack on a young Ukrainian boy in the town and this week, it has been revealed to us that the family are now planning to leave the town after been subjected to even more aggressive and intimidating behaviour by a gang of youths who allegedly followed the teenager and other young teens home.

Colm Smullen, who had initially put up a post on Facebook in which he asked locals if they could supply a home for the Ukrainian family who will shortly become homeless if they don’t find somewhere else to live, revealed that the family will be leaving as soon as they can. “They are going to England or Canada but have to wait for a visa so it could be at least two months.”