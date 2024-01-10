‘Unalloyed racism and unvarnished xenophobia’ must be stopped, says Archbishop Dermot Farrell

Castletown Geoghegan native Archbishop Dermot Farrell has said recent abuse directed towards migrants is fuelled by racism and disinformation.

The Catholic Archbishop of Dublin spoke on RTÉ’s Radio One on Tuesday, 2 January where he addressed the “rhetoric of polarisation” that is “rampant in our society at the moment”.

Archbishop Farrell said there is “significant disinformation” about the negative impact of asylum seekers and migrants in Ireland.

He said political and church leaders must work to counter the disinformation fuelled by “unalloyed racism and unvarnished xenophobia”. Archbishop Farrell said the church would try to do this through social justice actions in parishes and communities.