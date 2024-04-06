Saturday, April 6, 2024
Unanimous Council support for IFA’s ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign

By Topic.ie
Photo: Shutterstock

By Diarmuid Sherry
Westmeath County Councillors overwhelmingly backed a motion to support the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign and the contribution of farmers. Labour councillor, Denis Leonard brought the motion at the Westmeath County Council monthly meeting on Monday, 25 March. The motion called on the government to introduce no further regulations on farmers or any measures that might increase costs on farms without full negotiation and agreement with the IFA.

Furthermore, the motion also said the council would call on the EU and the government to provide additional standalone funding, separate to the Common Agricultural Policy, to support farmers in undertaking climate action and biodiversity measures.

