Upgrades completed for Westmeath’s water network

By Topic.ie

By Diarmuid Sherry.  Westmeath’s water supply has improved with 11 strategic upgrade projects completed across the county in the last year. As part of the national Leakage Reduction Scheme and working in partnership with Westmeath County Council, Uisce Éireann replaced and installed almost 29km of old and problematic water mains with new, modern pipes. Upgraded pipes in Westmeath were installed in Kilpatrick, Mullingar (2.2km), Split Hill (2.5km), Mount Temple (1.5km), Delvin (3.5km), Kiltoom (6.8km), Kilbixy-Ballynacarrigy (1.5km), Loughpark (4km), Rathcolman (2km), Lower Road Marist to Killion Hill (0.8km), Dysart (3.4km) and Athlone (0.7km)

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services in Ireland.

