Valerie Pakenham – ‘A lady with no notions’

Large crowds gathered at St Michael’s Church, The Square, Castlepollard on Monday morning of this week for the funeral service of one the areas most famous residents, Valerie Pakenham, whose death occurred at Tullynally Castle on Sunday, 22 January.

A gifted journalist, author, architecture writer and historian, Valerie was known throughout Castlepollard and beyond for her kindness and vigour.

Speaking to the congregation in his opening of the service, Revd Damien O’Cathain spoke of the down to earth approach Mrs Pakenham had to her life. “She was very down-to-earth in her approach to things, and that down to earthness endeared her to many in this community.