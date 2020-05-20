Victorian residence oozes class

Gaybrook home on 8 acres bursting with original features

The possibilities are endless when it comes to this Gaybrook located, Victorian style residence. Offering everything for the perfect family home or indeed commercial expansion, this four bedroom, two living room country home with stables and riding area, just keeps on giving.

The opulent 1840s luxury home, which is ideally located only 10km from Mullingar, with substantial high ceilings throughout, comes with 8 acres and includes 5 stables and dual fired central heating.

Renovated in the last 10 years and boasts an abundance of space and excellent taste in décor, all situated in a prime and sought-after location offering scenic views of the surrounding countryside and nearby lough Ennell and within easy access to the N4, N52.

Coming to the market from auctioneers Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt with an asking price of €499,950 the accommodation consists of entrance hall with original tiles, hardwood staircase and high ceiling. This gives access to two living rooms, both with solid timber flooring and two original cast iron fireplaces. The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home and visiting guests will have plenty to be in awe of at ‘Loughatrim House’ while being wined at dined with the impressive and fully fitted kitchen space, including a stove with back boiler, tiled flooring and doors to the rear garden with more storage offered in the utility room. Upstairs the four bedrooms, one of which has an original open fireplace, while two more are en-suite and a main bathroom complete the accommodation.

Outside the substantiality continues with the large mature garden with shrubbery offering privacy on the secluded site. Complete with a garden shed, pond, stables, riding arena and of course fabulous views makes viewing on this home essential for any family looking for space, enjoys country life and privacy without sacrificing convenience.

Take a look at exactly all that this home has to offer here or to arrange a viewing phone Gary Carroon at Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt on 044 9334 0000 or 087 794 4115.