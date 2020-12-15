War-torn Syria to Mullingar: One barber’s tale of battling with adversity

By Claire Corrigan

When a young Syrian boy aged 12, was forced to flee his home town and his country, with his parents and two sisters, because of terrible casualties in the civil war that began there nine years ago, he little realised he would be in Mullingar for Christmas 2020, trying to make a success of his own hairdressing business, and a great admirer of Mullingar people and of Ireland.

“I love Mullingar and I love Ireland,” the young Syrian, Alma Salmeh told us, describing how he had been helped by “a lot of Irish people”. He had heard beforehand about Ireland and how friendly the people are, and wanted to come. “And it was true, the best people in Europe.”

The young man, now just 21, who opened his own barber’s shop two months ago, is trying very hard to make a living from it, so that in a few years, he can return to visit his family in Jordan, and whom he hasn’t seen for four years.