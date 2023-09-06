WCP open day has an ‘option for all’ By Ciaran Brennan 6 September 2023 Aisling Mortell Beglan and Jean Cole Women’s Community Projects (WCP) held an open day in Mullingar on Thursday, 31 August, where local people were invited to learn about their training and education courses. TagsLongford Westmeath ETBNewsWCPWomen's Community Proejcts Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMIT Mullingar presents: Quantum ComputingNext articleCaredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar You may have missed... Under-fire consumers to take hit on rising fuel prices 7 September 2023 Caredoc takes over MIDOC operations in Mullingar 6 September 2023 MIT Mullingar presents: Quantum Computing 5 September 2023 The Fleadh Effect: Festival causes surge in traditional Irish music interest... 2 September 2023 Mullingar weightlifter calls for State funding ahead of World Championships 1 September 2023 New Mullingar/Athlone bus route is just the ticket, agree first guests 30 August 2023