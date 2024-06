Scanlons Bar in Kinnegad has been forced to close temporarily following a fire at the premises on the morning of Sunday, 2 June.

“Our first thing is all of our staff are fine. That was our first worry. Next thing will be how we get back on a temporary basis which we’re working on to get back as quickly as possible. We’ve too many good staff that need their work,” Scanlon’s owner Trevor Byrne told Topic.