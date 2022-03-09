Thursday, March 10, 2022
Westmeath Down but not out

By Admin
Johnny Bermingham of Westmeath tries to take control of the sliotar under strong pressure from Oisín McManus of Down, during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A game at TEG Cusack Park.

On what was a disastrous weekend for Westmeath football and hurling, both senior county sides slumped to defeat against Longford and Down respectively.

The senior footballers suffered defeat by neighbours Longford on Saturday, before the hurlers lost to Down on Sunday, results that leave both teams struggling in their respective divisions.

Jack Cooney’s football side face a must-win game against Limerick next Saturday in Division 3, while hurling manager Joe Fortune must rally his troops for a crucial game against Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday week.

