Westmeath Down but not out

On what was a disastrous weekend for Westmeath football and hurling, both senior county sides slumped to defeat against Longford and Down respectively.

The senior footballers suffered defeat by neighbours Longford on Saturday, before the hurlers lost to Down on Sunday, results that leave both teams struggling in their respective divisions.

Jack Cooney’s football side face a must-win game against Limerick next Saturday in Division 3, while hurling manager Joe Fortune must rally his troops for a crucial game against Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday week.