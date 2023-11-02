Westmeath GAA fundraiser ‘Quid Game’ a winner on several levels

“It was good craic and really entertaining”, the man said and that’s precisely what it was.

The novel Westmeath GAA fundraiser Quid Game, held in the Mullingar Park Hotel on bank holiday Sunday last, 29 October was entertainment with a difference.

There were representatives of the 48 GAA clubs of Westmeath and representatives of 11 other interested parties, who all competed as stars of the Quid Game show.

Thanks to the professionalism, efficiency and good humour of Conor Moore, guest presenter on the night, the contestants were seamlessly guided through the various game segments that constituted the show.