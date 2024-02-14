‘Westmeath hurlers can bridge the gap’ says Kiely

By Paul O’Donovan. Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has seen it all and done it all. His Limerick senior hurling team are on the brink of creating history and becoming the first ever team to win five All-Ireland senior hurling titles in a row. Yet Kiely believes that hurling counties like Westmeath can bridge the gap between themselves and the bigger hurling counties in the country.

Kiely had just watched a very spirited, courageous and lively Westmeath side push his All-Ireland winning side all the way before Limerick emerged six point winners, 1-20 to 0-17, from last Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League game in TEG Cusack Park.