“When we watch movies, we are trying to find a piece of ourselves in that character” – Niamh Algar

Drive, stamina and emotional insight are three things that are key to being a successful actor and Niamh Algar has these attributes in spades.

By Claire Corrigan

The hard working and incredibly talented young lady is currently starring in Ridley’s Scott’s Raised By Wolves, is nominated for not one but two BIFAs and is just wrapping up filming for a four part drama.

As she was been driven home from her second last day on the set for her latest project My Name is Lizzie, for which she plays the lead, Niamh talked to Topic about what has been an incredible number of years for the star. “It’s a four part crime drama for Channel 4 and I play the lead Lizzie, an undercover detective. I had put my time at home to use over the lockdown digging deep into researching the roll of an undercover detective.”

Niamh also prepared for her role as Dinah, a straight-talking, punch-throwing force of nature, in Shane Meadow’s The Virtues, by immersing herself in her world.

“Shane taught me to do that. He is all about creating the world for the character. She has to come from somewhere as opposed to just creating her in the scenes themselves. Films are just flash frames of people’s lives and we get to see some of their essence. With Dinah, she is a chequered character with a dark past which had to be seeded somewhere. Her relationship with her mother was shattered due to an unplanned pregnancy and there was a lot of source material relating to that, that I referred to at the time. I chatted to two English women who had given their children up for adoption due to drugs or other circumstances.”