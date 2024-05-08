White Lotus star joins Niamh Algar in new thriller

Award-winning Mullingar actress, Niamh Algar is set to star in a new Sky Original thriller, Iris. After a successful appearance in Mary and George, another Sky Original series, Algar joins The White Lotus actor, Tom Hollander for this new series written and created by Luther creator, Neil Cross.

The series is directed by Breaking Bad director, Terry McDonagh, as well as Sarak O’Gorman. Production is due to kick of later in May, 2024, in Sardinia, Italy.

Algar plays Iris Nixon, a social media manager and puzzle addict and is described as a rootless and enigmatic genius, who steals a code from charming philanthropist Cameron McIntyre (Hollander) and goes on the run. Armed only with her lethal intelligence and chameleonic charm, the clock is ticking for her to work out what the code could unleash before she is found.

The show will be available on Sky and streaming platform NOW. The series is the next instalment of Algar’s successful career, which has seen her win IFTA Film & Drama awards twice and also be nominated for BAFTA awards three times. Algar is also due to star in an upcoming television series Playing Nice alongside James Norton.