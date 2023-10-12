Widespread sadness following death of Pauric Kirby By Topic.ie 12 October 2023 The late Pauric Kirby The community of Castletown Geoghegan ground to a standstill last weekend in tribute to local resident Pauric Kirby, who passed away following a workplace accident in Mullingar last Wednesday, 4 October. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleThe rise and rise of CodyyNext articleMillie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festival You may have missed... Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas 13 October 2023 Mullingar is country music crazy! 12 October 2023 Ho – Ho – Ho… the Santa Express Comes to Mullingar... 12 October 2023 Millie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festival 12 October 2023 The rise and rise of Codyy 12 October 2023 Taylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! 11 October 2023