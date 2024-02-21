Wolfe Tones to headline Bachelor Festival

The Wolfe Tones will headline the Westmeath Bachelor Festival in Blackhall car park, Mullingar on Sunday, 4 August. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, 23 February at 9am and will be available at http://scopetickets.events/TheWolfeTones. Local act Some Ones Sons will support the legendary group alongside Gary O’Brien, Fieldsy and George Murphy & The Rising Sons.

The Westmeath Bachelor Festival begins on Wednesday, 31 July and will finish on bank holiday Monday, 5 August. Numerous community and public events will be held throughout Mullingar during the festival with the competition itself set for Friday, 2 August. Details of these events will be released over the coming weeks.

Westmeath Bachelor Festival organisers are inviting festival revellers to get their boots and stetsons out for a bachelor barn dance/hoedown “with the best of Ireland’s American country jive on show.” Attendees can also enjoy the vintage US cars, rode bulls and Garth Brooks tribute band that will transport them from Mullingar to Tennessee.

Some of the ‘90s biggest bands will “bring back those nostalgic disco hits on the dance floor” on Saturday, 3 August. Festival organisers are encouraging people to get their tickets early to avoid missing out on any events.

“If you have purchased tickets for any event and want to upgrade to a weekend pass this will be facilitated in time on the scope ticket platform. Details of the competition to find Ireland’s most eligible Bachelor will also be released over the coming weeks but we will once again play host to Ireland’s top showbiz talent on our judging panel,” said Westmeath Bachelor Festival.

New and improved

2024 will see a new and improved Bachelor Festival with a redesigned layout in response to challenges organiser have faced hosting the festival over the last two years. The bar and toilet area have been expanded to accommodate more people. Westmeath Bachelor festival are also using Irish ticket platform Scope Tickets to avoid ticketing issues presented at last year’s event.

“We would again like to thank Westmeath County Council, An Garda Siochana, local business and you the public for all your support to date,” said festival organisers..