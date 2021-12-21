“Worn out trying to get help” – local mother pleads for school for her son (8)

By Claire Corrigan

Christmas is just a few days away – season of goodwill and of gift-giving – but for one local mother, the greatest gift she could receive would be if she could find a school within reach which her 8 years old eldest son, who has special needs, could attend and be helped.

Diane Kelly from Dysart, Mullingar, has three young children, and Christmas day and every day, she and her partner are faced with the daunting daily challenge of coping with two of them, who have special needs. Her eldest son Jack (8) has been out of school for over two months, with little hope of finding a place in the near future without special Intervention.

“Look at the amount of children looking for school places this year alone and there are perhaps one or two places in Educate Together school, where my youngest boy wouldn’t be able to cope. If there are just two places, where in the name of God are all these children going to go?” Diane asked us.

Speaking to Topic on Monday, she told us more about the severe problems she is facing and how she has been battling for years trying to find the help her two sons need.

“The current situation is, Jack’s nearly nine weeks out of school and there is no place suitable for him to go, as the school he was in didn’t meet his needs, as it was a mainstream school.”

She said that she was anxious to highlight the constant struggle that families such as hers are facing to find proper care for children with additional needs.

“It’s personal to me obviously, as my two boys will both need to attend special schools and there are no places whatsoever in Saplings in Mullingar – the ideal place for both my boys.”

1,100 CHILDREN NEED HELP

She told us she was informed that there is just one psychologist in Mullingar, who is responsible for 1,100 children who require the service. “She works with the Early Intervention team and she is completely inundated with children coming in. While he does have an Occupational Therapist (OT) now, Jack has had no speech therapist for the last number of years. He desperately needs that, as not having it is part of his frustration.”

She said that Jack has very complex needs and needs to be in a special school.

She said that previously, it had been debated whether her son met the criteria to require a place in a special needs school. However now it has been confirmed that he does. “He was assessed by a psychologist and he now does meet the criteria,” Diane confirmed.

“If every mother is like me, they are just too worn out to do anything.”

For the last nine weeks that her son has been out of school, Diane said she has been “house-bound”. “He gets two hours, three times a week with his carer. It’s affecting all of us.

We have two boys with autism here and no school places for them for the forseeable future. We don’t know what’s going to happen. We can’t just hop in the car and go off somewhere. We haven’t gone anywhere as a family together in years. We can’t. We have to go in two separate cars with the two boys. My partner Tommy brings my little girl (the second youngest) and my younger son Ollie. I bring Jack because we can’t bring them in the one car as if Ollie cries, Jack will lash out at him.”

“HAS REGRESSED”

She said that since Jack has been out of school, he has regressed significantly in terms of his diagnosis. “The longer he stays at home, the harder it’s going to be for be to get him back into any school setting as he’s traumatised and doesn’t want to entertain the thought of going to school at all.”

Going to school for the last four years with no supports for him was just wrong on every level. It feels like we won’t get a conclusion anytime soon as it’s just one person passing you on to the other because they actually don’t have any answers.”

She said the entire family is getting very little sleep currently with Jack no longer attending school. “He doesn’t sleep well when not attending school and wakes up Ollie, and Ollie is coming home exhausted and crying and Jack lashes out at him. It’s a circle. It’s actually an emergency case – he badly needs to get back into a school setting.”

She said she blamed the government for the lack of places available for children with special needs. “I heard the Westmeath County Council allocated €625,000 to the Fleadh and that makes someone like me feel physically sick. There are empty buildings around Mullingar that could be used for a Special Needs School but they’ll talk about another cinema or something like that. Look how much money is allocated for everything except a special school.”

There are just 39 children in Sapling’s and they need to build another school and cater for the children coming up behind mine as well as mine,” Diane said.

OUTSIDE THE COUNTY

“They are talking about sending Jack outside the county and it’s not fair for special needs children to be on a bus for an hour every day. They should be able to go to the special school nearest to them.

It’s not my sons’ fault that they have to go to a special school and they shouldn’t have to be travelling for hours. There are many other children who have to travel to a different county,” she stressed.

She believes that the Special Educational Needs Organisers (SENO) need to do more to ensure that children can attend schools within their own county. “I spoke to a principal in Tullamore special school and said I wouldn’t take a place there because that is for children in Offaly. This is going on all around the country, and it’s wrong.”

She said her son does not tolerate long journeys well and must wear a harness when travelling. “He really does need a lot of support – Jack has ADHD, OCD and awful anxiety and is on medication but that will not help him in a setting he just can’t cope with,” she concluded.

Tommy also voiced his concerns regarding the lack of school places for children with additional needs. “They need three Saplings schools here and in Tullamore. The Department needs to think bigger, they are totally forgetting about special needs kids. They are building schools for everyone but forgetting about special schools.”

He felt that ASD units are not the answer, saying that he has spoken to parents of children who attend Saplings who benefitted hugely from the services received there. “They get a new life and are flying and never look back. However everyone else is left to suffer without right support. They have the right supports and that’s what our boys need.”

He stressed that he felt there needs to be more resources and funding for children with special needs. “We are prepared to ride this out until we get our kids into the right school, even though it’s extremely hard. We’re not sending them somewhere and coming home crippled with anxiety.”

He stressed that in Jack’s case, he needs to be in a special school to thrive and progress properly. “There are so many children with autism who need places and a six-place autism unit is not going to facilitate those children. This is not the answer.”