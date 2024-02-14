Young woman experienced “catalogue of failures” at Mullingar Hospital

By Seán McCárthaigh

A verdict of medical misadventure has been recorded at an inquest into the death of a young woman who experienced “a catalogue of failures” while being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar two and a half years ago. Bryonny Sainsbury (25), a salon owner from Briskil, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford who suffered a serious brain injury after being struck by her horse, died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 31, 2021.

Ms Sainsbury sustained her injuries while holding her horse as a vet tried to put a tube into the animal’s mouth at a riding stables in Keenagh, Co. Longford on August 26, 2021. She was initially brought to hospital in Mullingar and was only transferred to Beaumont three days later after a serious deterioration in her condition.