Thursday, February 15, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Young woman experienced “catalogue of failures” at Mullingar Hospital

By Topic.ie

By Seán McCárthaigh
A verdict of medical misadventure has been recorded at an inquest into the death of a young woman who experienced “a catalogue of failures” while being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar two and a half years ago. Bryonny Sainsbury (25), a salon owner from Briskil, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford who suffered a serious brain injury after being struck by her horse, died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on August 31, 2021.

Ms Sainsbury sustained her injuries while holding her horse as a vet tried to put a tube into the animal’s mouth at a riding stables in Keenagh, Co. Longford on August 26, 2021. She was initially brought to hospital in Mullingar and was only transferred to Beaumont three days later after a serious deterioration in her condition.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Spacious family home nestling in tranquil rural setting
Next article
Áine (11) smashes €10k in book sales for charity

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers