Your Fleadh needs YOU! 900 more volunteers required

The Fleadh Homecoming Festival organising committee has said it needs 1,400 volunteers to make the event happen – so far, around 490 people have signed up to volunteer a minimum of four hours during the eight-day festival and training days have already begun.

They are appealing for anyone who has even a small amount of time to spare to sign up on fleadhcheoil.ie

Local Comhaltas branch president and member of the Fleadh Committee, Willie Penrose said that volunteers are critical in ensuring the smooth running of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

“The success of the Fleadh over the years has been completely down to volunteers and this year is no different. The Mullingar Fleadh’s success or failure will depend on the volunteers.

“All you have to do is sign up for four hours minimum, we would hope for a bit more, but those four hours would go a long way. There are various tasks involved that you could be doing, ensuring the smooth running of the festival.”

“People like the human touch of helpers that can give them directions, for example, and it really adds to the experience,” said Penrose.

The Fleadh Committee has reached out to the 47 GAA clubs in the county so far which has made up the bulk of current volunteers.

“The essence of GAA is volunteer based, so we have been reaching out to them, we had a chance to appeal for volunteers at the last county board meeting as well.”

“All clubs should try and get involved, we have rugby clubs, soccer clubs, tennis clubs in the country ­– they all get by with help from volunteers.”

“Anyone out there who wants to help should visit the website and sign up.”

“Someone will reach out to you and training days will be arranged. It’s a very smooth operation,” said the Ballynacargy Comhaltas President.