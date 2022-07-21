Friday, July 22, 2022
700 Ukrainians accommodated in county as Council responds

By Admin
Viktoriia Kotliarchuk/Shutterstock

By Claire Corrigan

There are more than 700 Ukrainian Refugees accommodated in Westmeath at present, with the majority located between Athlone, Mullingar and Castlepollard.

It is anticipated that at least a further 200 Ukrainians will arrive in the county in the next two months.

According to Westmeath County Council, it is continuously working to identify possible additional medium to large scale accommodation to accommodate further arrivals.

Inspections of pled­ged accommodation for Ukrainian ref­ugees are continuing nationwide, as efforts to find suitable accommodation continues.

