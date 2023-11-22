Wednesday, November 22, 2023
After 35 years, John Cochrane calls it a day at the Greville Arms Hotel

By marketing

Monday marked the end of an era at the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar, when long-standing manager John Cochrane bid farewell after 35 years’ service to the landmark establishment.

