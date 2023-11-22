After 35 years, John Cochrane calls it a day at the Greville Arms Hotel By marketing 22 November 2023 Monday marked the end of an era at the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar, when long-standing manager John Cochrane bid farewell after 35 years’ service to the landmark establishment. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful! Subscribe to our newsletter Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. SUBSCRIBE Previous articleHalf of local TD’s vote against expelling Israeli ambassadorNext articleNine new bus shelters to be delivered in January You may have missed... Nine new bus shelters to be delivered in January 22 November 2023 Half of local TD’s vote against expelling Israeli ambassador 22 November 2023 Controversial RTÉ show was shot partly in County Buildings 22 November 2023 Community group proposes location for EV Centre in Castlepollard 22 November 2023 Camillus Glynn retires as Cathaoirleach of Áras an Mhuilinn 22 November 2023 Local man fights against “outdated” disability laws 21 November 2023