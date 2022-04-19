Aoife, 9, sent game jersey from Welsh scrum-half

Aoife Walters from The Downs received a very special delivery in the post last week following her trip to watch Ireland vs Wales in the Women’s Six Nations.

Aoife’s dad Owen is Welsh, and she was cheering for her favourite player Ffion Lewis on the day.

Afterward’s, she posted a video on TikTok congratulating Lewis on her first professional contract.

Nine-year-old Aoife (pictured), who also plays hurling, was “shocked” as she opened the post last week to see a handwritten note from the star and her game jersey from the Ireland match.