Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Aoife, 9, sent game jersey from Welsh scrum-half

By Admin
Aoife Walters with her jersey sent from Ffion Lewis.

Aoife Walters from The Downs received a very special delivery in the post last week following her trip to watch Ireland vs Wales in the Women’s Six Nations.

Aoife’s dad Owen is Welsh, and she was cheering for her favourite player Ffion Lewis on the day.

Afterward’s, she posted a video on TikTok congratulating Lewis on her first professional contract.

Nine-year-old Aoife (pictured), who also plays hurling, was “shocked” as she opened the post last week to see a handwritten note from the star and her game jersey from the Ireland match.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleBuskers not banned from Fleadh 2022
Next articleMullingar developments should have a mixture of commercial, residential units

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers