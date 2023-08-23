Friday, August 25, 2023
Ballynacargy musician Aoife Dunleavy scoops two trophies at Fleadh

By Topic.ie
Aoife Dunleavy with her banjo teacher, Joe Connaire

Ballynacargy’s Aoife Dunleavy (10) was the most successful competitor from Westmeath at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, claiming two first prizes on home soil.

