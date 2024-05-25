Belgian ambassador visits local schools during Westmeath visit

Minister Peter Burke and Cllr Tom Farrell gave Belgian Ambassador Karen Van Vlierberge a tour of Westmeath during her visit on Friday, 10 May to mark Europe Day. Europe Day is held on 9 May every year to celebrate “peace and unity in Europe” as stated by the European Union (EU). Ms Van Vlierberge visited numerous Westmeath schools including St Kenny NS, Streamstown NS, Ardnagrath NS and Our Lady’s Bower.

Her visit coincided with the Blue Star Programme run in primary schools where pupils completed projects on the EU. She and Minister Burke spoke to Streamstown NS students about the EU and how it impacts their lives.