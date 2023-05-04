Castletown-Geoghegan residents still ‘in the dark’ over Middleton Park

A packed village hall meeting in Castletown-Geoghegan last Thursday, 27 April heard how residents in the village feel left in the dark on the prospect of Middleton Park House being used to house as many as 240 International Protection (IP) applicants.

Organised by the Castletown-Geoghegan Steering Group, the meeting was called amid speculation that plans for the 19th-century Georgian house to be used to house IP applicants are at an advanced stage.

According to the last Census in 2016, Castletown-Geoghegan had a population of 141. Were 240 IP applicants to be housed at Middleton Park House, the village population would more than double.

This significant rise in population to the village is what is at the core of the concerns by existing residents.