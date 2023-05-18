Columb Barracks is put forward as the location for new Army HQ

Columb Barracks in Mullingar has been suggested as the possible location of the proposed new national headquarters of the Irish Army.

The idea was brought forward through a motion raised by Cllr Hazel Smyth at a Mullingar Kinnegad MD (MKMD) meeting on 8 May, as she said it’s in an “ideal location in the centre of the country” while also having a substantial history.

Cllr Smyth’s motion sought for the MKMD to write to the Department of Defence requesting that Columb Barracks be selected as the new Army HQ.