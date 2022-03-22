Credit Union rebrands as North Midlands Credit Union

Another Milestone for Our Credit Union

On Tuesday March 1st 2022, Mullingar Credit Union officially changed its name and was rebranded as North Midlands Credit Union.

This was as a result of the decision of the members of Mullingar Credit Union at the Annual General Meeting held on 3rd March 2021 to pass the resolution proposed by the Board of Directors for the rebranding and name change.

Following the considerable expansion of the Credit Union though the four Transfers of Engagement from Rochfortbridge Credit Union, Kinnegad and District Credit union, Castlepollard Credit Union and Longford Credit Union, the Board of Directors recognised that the name Mullingar did not adequately embrace the large geographical area or population covered by our now greatly enlarged Common Bond. This now stretches from the North Longford border southwards across Westmeath to Rhode in North Offaly and from Ballynacargy to Kinnegad.

Changing our name to North Midlands Credit Union allows us to be more inclusive, recognisable and elicit a sense of belonging and ownership from all our members.

It will allow us to be stronger, more resilient and to provide evermore essential services to all our members and to potential members in all the communities within our Common Bond.

This will also allow us to take full advantages of the many opportunities presented by our expansion to increase our business, our membership and our loan book.

The growth and development of North Midlands Credit Union and its position of strength today is evidence of the commitment and skills of the many Staff, Directors, Board Oversight Committee and Volunteers who gave their time and energy over many years in Rochfortbridge, Kinnegad, Castlepollard, Longford and Mullingar. It is also a reflection of the value and trust placed in it by the most important people in the Credit Union – our Members.

Our name has changed, but we are still the same Credit Union providing the same professional service to all our members. Our friendly staff remain the same and will continue to provide the same professional personal service to each and every member.

Supporting our Community

As well as providing a wide range of financial services on a not-for-profit basis, North Midlands Credit Union also supports our local communities in many other ways. We provide sponsorship and grants through our Social and Cultural Fund to social, cultural, sporting and charitable organisations, including community development. The purpose of the fund is to give recognition and financial support to voluntary organisations that make such a valuable contribution to the quality of life within the local community. The funding initiative is now in its 24th year and to date has provided a total of €1.8 million to local voluntary organisations. The Board generously approved a fund of €152,000 for the financial year ended 30th September 2021 for such purposes. During the year grants were awarded to 306 groups.

North Midlands Credit Union also supports Credit Unions in the developing world through an annual contribution to the Irish League of Credit Unions Charitable Foundation and through support of the World Council of Credit Unions.

Opening an Account

Membership is open to everyone who is living or working within the common bond area of North Midlands Credit Union. For details of our common bond please contact any of our branches or check out our common bond map on www.northmidlandscu.ie

Accounts can be opened (currently by appointment) in any of our branches or online on our new website.

Documentation Required:

Photographic proof of identity – valid passport, drivers licence or national identity card.

Proof of address – utility bill or bank statement. Must be dated within the last six months.

Proof of PPS number – correspondence from Revenue, Department of Social Protection or wage slip.

For Minors up to 16 years of age, their parent(s) / guardian(s) must also provide proof of their identity and proof of their address.

For requirements on group accounts, please contact our member services on 044-9348817.

If you are unable to provide any of the above documentation, please speak to a member of our staff and we can discuss alternative documents that you may be able to provide in order to proceed with your membership application.

Please note that from time to time you may be asked to present ID to update your account details.

NORTH MIDLANDS CREDIT UNION KEY EVENTS

1962 – A Credit Union group formed in St. Mary’s Hall, Mullingar.

1963 – Mullingar Credit Union officially opened for business.

1968 – Mullingar Credit Union purchased a site in Mary Street and built its own premises.

1968 – Permanent Staff were employed for the first time.

1972 – Membership exceeded 1,000 members, shares stood at £103,700 and loans outstanding were £90,200.

1981 – Members shares and loans outstanding exceeded £1,000,000 for the first time.

1983 – Membership exceeded 5,000.

1984 – Mullingar Credit Union purchased a premises at Oliver Plunkett Street, Mullingar.

1985 – The Credit Union changed its name from St. Colman’s Credit Union to Mullingar Credit Union.

1986 – Computers were introduced for members transactions for the first time.

1989 – Extension and refurbishment of Mullingar offices – was completed August 1990.

1992 – Membership exceeded 10,000.

1997 – Mullingar Credit Union launched ATM service.

1998 – Membership exceeded 20,000.

2005 – Membership over 29,000 and assets of over €170 million.

2012 – Mullingar Credit Union celebrated its Golden Jubilee with over 30,000 members, assets of €170 million and loans of €48 million.

2014 – First Transfer of engagement for Mullingar Credit Union. Castlelost/Rochfortbridge Credit Union formed in 1971 joined Mullingar Credit Union with assets of €3.5 million and 1,500 Members

2016 – Kinnegad Credit Union founded in 1996 joined Mullingar Credit Union with assets of €3.7 million and 1,670 Members.

2016 – Mullingar completed major redevelopment and expansion of its main office in Mullingar into the Town Mall.

2019- Castlepollard Credit Union founded in 1969 joined Mullingar Credit Union with assets of €13.3 million and 2,400 Members

2019 – Launch of Current Accounts as an additional product offering to our members.

2020 – Longford Credit Union founded in 1969 joined Mullingar Credit Union with assets of €50.3 million and 12,950 Members.

2022 – Mullingar Credit Union changed its name to North Midlands Credit Union.

2022 – In November, North Midlands Credit Union will celebrate its 60th Anniversary since foundation.

North Midlands Credit Union Services

Savings

Loans

Online Banking

App

Personal Current Account & Debit Card Service

Foreign Exchange

EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer)

Direct Debits

CU Cash Card

Payroll Deduction

Insurance Services

Car Draw

North Midlands Credit Union Youth Affairs

Primary Schools Quiz

Primary School Savings Scheme

Secondary Schools Quiz

All Ireland Art Competition

Clued-In

Reduced Rate College Loans

Secondary School Fund

Current Account and Debit Card

How to Volunteer

Volunteers are at the heart of every credit union. The Board of Directors are volunteers drawn from members and are supported by volunteer Committees and project volunteers with key skills.

Whether you are looking for a leadership role, to gain experience and training or want to give something back to your community within a social network; credit unions provide valuable volunteering opportunities.

If you want to find out more, please email us at info@northmidlandscu.ie or alternatively contact us at 044-9348817.

