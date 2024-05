By Paul O’Donovan

A four-goal blast in the space of ninety seconds helped Drumraney NS to overcome St Fintan’s NS Lismacaffrey and claim the Boys Football Division 7 title in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, on Thursday afternoon last, 23 May.

St Fintan’s Lismacaffrey were leading this 7-a-side final by 2-8 to 1-6, when Drumraney struck four quick-fire goals in succession to give them a lead of 5-6 to 2-8. Sharpshooter Elliot Downes scored three of these four crucial goals.