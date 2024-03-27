Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Defeat, but Westmeath secure promotion

By marketing

By Paul O’Donovan
However, last Sunday afternoon, a cold, damp and dreary Markievicz Park looked a long way off from the glitz and glamour of Croke Park. The final whistle against Sligo had just gone and instead of celebrating a great achievement and receiving pats on the back from their loyal supporters, the Westmeath players trudged off the pitch with mixed emotions.

The men in maroon should have been enjoying what was a great achievement – promotion to Division 2 – something they had been aiming to achieve for the past two years, but a six-point defeat to Sligo, along with a very poor performance, certainly put a damper on the celebrations in Sligo.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Coláiste Mhuire squeeze past Naas CBS to claim Leinster Junior title
Next article
Loreto College Mullingar live to fight another day

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers