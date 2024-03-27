Defeat, but Westmeath secure promotion

By Paul O’Donovan

However, last Sunday afternoon, a cold, damp and dreary Markievicz Park looked a long way off from the glitz and glamour of Croke Park. The final whistle against Sligo had just gone and instead of celebrating a great achievement and receiving pats on the back from their loyal supporters, the Westmeath players trudged off the pitch with mixed emotions.

The men in maroon should have been enjoying what was a great achievement – promotion to Division 2 – something they had been aiming to achieve for the past two years, but a six-point defeat to Sligo, along with a very poor performance, certainly put a damper on the celebrations in Sligo.