Dolan’s charges march on, but rising number of injuries are a major concern

By Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath senior footballers remain on course for promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz Football League following last Sunday’s four-point victory over Antrim in Corrigan Park, Belfast. Westmeath’s victory last Sunday on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-9 was their fifth win from their five outings in this year’s league campaign, maintaining their good run and their one hundred per cent record to date.

Once again it wasn’t a pretty game of football but it was a win and that is all that matters. Westmeath have played pretty football for long stages of matches in the past and ended up on the losing side, missing out on promotion in the end. Now with just two games to go and two teams to be promoted, elevation to Division 2 remains in Westmeath’s hands. With a home game against fellow table toppers Down on St Patrick’s Day and a difficult trip to Sligo the week after that, it certainly is all to play for the men in maroon and white.