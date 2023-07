The theft of a historic post box from a wall in Ballynacargy has caused anger to historians and local residents.

The incident at Baronstown Estate took place a number of weeks ago, when the Edwardian era post box was ripped from its fixed position.

The box, which bore the insignia ER (Edward Rex), had been positioned on the wall at the Grand Gate of the estate in Ballynacargy, once the seat of the Malone family.