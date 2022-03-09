Enterprise Showcase propels Westmeath Businesses towards international markets

Two businesses from Westmeath had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world last week as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2022 in the RDS in Dublin.

BamBrew and Meab Enamels were exhibiting at Showcase 2022, that saw over 5,000 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the four-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead.

Bambrew create eco-friendly lifestyle products, providing alternatives to single use plastics. Meab Enamels design and create unique and colourful Irish enamel jewellery, made in Westmeath.

Christine Charlton, Head of Local Enterprise Office Westmeath, said: “At international trade fairs like Showcase, making the right first impression on buyers is key, especially if you’re a new start-up or first-time exhibitor. As part of the supports provided by the LEOs, companies were given expert advice and training around on-stand selling and presentation skills.

“With over 5,000 buyers in attendance, Showcase is the ideal platform for micro enterprises and smaller businesses to attract trade customers from more than 20 countries.”