Enticing prospect for those seeking the ideal blend of residential comfort and agricultural opportunity

Seery’s Land

Castletown, Delvin

Co. Westmeath

N91FF04

Price on Application

A rare property unicorn presents itself as a residential detached house with a sprawling 23 acres of agricultural land alongside approximately 3 acres of zoned residential development land.

Boasting prime positioning and within walking distance of Delvin town centre, this fantastic property features a spacious detached 5-bedroom house with oil-fired central heating. Additionally, a granny flat with a separate entrance provides versatile living arrangements. A selection of outbuildings, including a garage, stables and a yard, further enhance the property’s appeal, offering ample space for various purposes.

The property is nestled conveniently near Delvin’s town centre on the N51, with easy access from the N52. It is a commuter’s dream, offering proximity to essential routes, including a mere 25-minute drive to the M3 and just an hour’s journey to Dublin.

The sale includes all remaining fixtures, fittings, and furniture, making for a seamless transition for the new owner. The property is available for purchase freehold, and viewings are strictly by private appointment.

Interested parties are encouraged to inquire further regarding the price, which is available upon application. Please contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today at 044 934 0000.