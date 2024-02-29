Exclusive Opportunity: 5 Units Available in Ivy Court Development

Ivy Court

Killucan

Co Westmeath

A-rated | 4 Bedrooms | Semi-Detached

Guided Price: €360,000

Unveiling the epitome of modern living: five exquisite units within the highly sought-after Ivy Court development. Crafted by the esteemed John P Scally Construction, these A-rated, four-bedroom semi-detached homes redefine luxury and convenience.

Each meticulously designed home boasts a wealth of features. Enter through an inviting entrance hall leading to a guest WC and a lounge area. Double doors connect to a bright and spacious open-plan kitchen/dining area with a separate utility and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the convenience of double doors opening to the rear patio and garden, perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation.



The first floor presents a primary bedroom with a partially tiled ensuite, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. Ascend to the second floor to discover another bedroom and a study, offering versatility and ample space for various lifestyle needs.



Benefit from off-street parking to the front and an efficient air-to-water heating system, ensuring comfort and sustainability. Customisation options are available for finishes, allowing you to personalise your living space to your unique taste and preferences.

Nestled in the heart of Killucan Village, Ivy Court enjoys a prime location on Mullingar Road, offering easy access to an array of amenities. Residents can stroll to nearby schools and shops or drive to Kinnegad M4/M6 in just 10 minutes, Mullingar in 15 minutes, or Liffey Valley and M50 in 35 minutes.



Beyond its convenient location, Ivy Court residents are embraced by a spirited community with a plethora of recreational and social clubs, including Killucan GAA LGFA, Raharney United, MAC Rural Stage School, Cairde Active Retirement, and Killucan Workmans Club. Nearby attractions such as Village Park and Playground, Royal Canal Greenway, Derrymore Springs, and Nanny Quinns Gastropub ensure endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment.



Education options abound, with reputable institutions like St. Joseph National School, Edmonton National School, Columba College Secondary School, Cairdeas Childcare, and Killucan Care Childcare within reach.



Seize this opportunity to experience luxury living in a vibrant community. Contact King Auctioneers at 044 934 2707 today to secure your place in Ivy Court. For additional information and pictures, click here.