Experimental Westmeath sides lose in football and hurling

The Westmeath senior footballers and hurlers both lost their opening games of 2024 in their respective O’Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup competitions, but it must be stated that both teams were very experimental.

The senior footballers lost their O’Byrne Cup quarter-final match to Longford in Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, last Saturday by two points, 0-7 to 0-9, while the Westmeath senior hurlers lost their Walsh Cup game against Dublin in Parnell Park, Dublin, last Thursday, by 22 points, Dublin winning by 2-31 to 1-12.

Closer examination will show that football manager Dessie Dolan didn’t use any of his senior panel for the game against Longford. Instead he opted for a very inexperienced side at senior inter-county level, with 12 players making their debuts and some of the Under 20 players coming straight out of intermediate club football making the massive step up to inter county football.

It must be said that all players acquitted themselves very well, even if the very defensive nature of the game led to a very dull, boring game of football – such is the modern game of GAA. The footballers will now take on Louth in the O’Byrne Cup Shield semi-final this Saturday in Kinnegad at 1pm.