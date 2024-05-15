Extra time goals sink Mullingar Celtic’s brave efforts in semis

By Paul O’Donovan

Goals in extra time by Eimhin Glacken and Darragh O’Connell sent Longford side Moydow into the CCFL Division 2 Cup final, as they overcame the strong challenge of Mullingar Celtic in this keenly contested cup semi final played in Gainstown last Sunday afternoon.

It looked as though this game would head to a penalty shoot-out after the sides played out and exciting 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. However, Glacken struck two minutes into extra time and then O’Connell scored a wonderful volley three minutes from the end of extra time to sink the hearts of the Mullingar Celtic players and their loyal band of supporters.