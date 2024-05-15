Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Extra time goals sink Mullingar Celtic’s brave efforts in semis

By marketing

By Paul O’Donovan
Goals in extra time by Eimhin Glacken and Darragh O’Connell sent Longford side Moydow into the CCFL Division 2 Cup final, as they overcame the strong challenge of Mullingar Celtic in this keenly contested cup semi final played in Gainstown last Sunday afternoon.

It looked as though this game would head to a penalty shoot-out after the sides played out and exciting 2-2 draw after 90 minutes. However, Glacken struck two minutes into extra time and then O’Connell scored a wonderful volley three minutes from the end of extra time to sink the hearts of the Mullingar Celtic players and their loyal band of supporters.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
“Ready for the next chapter” – Simon Carr calls time on pro career
Next article
Impressive second half performance sees Westmeath  Under 20 side reach All-Ireland B final

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers