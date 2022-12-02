Frequency and routes in Westmeath slammed as just ‘not good enough’

By Claire Corrigan

Some 100,000 people who live in Westmeath are “without proper a bus service. They live in rural areas poorly served by any type of bus service and if we’re not lobbying for that bus service to be increased, then who is?”

That view was expressed by public rep Cllr Denis Leonard at the latest Transport (Strategic Policy Committee) SPC where he was backed up by other members who voiced concern about a lack of routes in the county.

They highlighted incidences where buses simply didn’t stop for passengers who were waiting for them.

Cllr Leonard said there were more bus services in Kinnegad when the population stood at just 1,000 people, and now that “the population is 3,000, all those routes are gone”.