Fully renovated property offers impeccable standards throughout

Four bedroom, two bathroom bungalow

6 Murtagh Estate, Collinstown,

Co. Westmeath, N91 NC44

Asking Price: €395,000

You’ll have to see this exceptional, detached, stylish and contemporary four bedroom family home to believe it. No amount of words or photographs could do it justice.

The property, measuring approximately 2,000 sq.ft (185.87 sq.m), was fully renovated in 2017 and finished to an impeccable standard throughout. The outside is just as stylish and well maintained as the inside and the property is surrounded by beautifully maintained gardens to front and rear, with a tarmac driveway, offering ample car parking space.

The property is very conveniently located in the village of Collinstown with all necessary amenities nearby, including a crèche, primary school, local shop, new playground and Church. Nearby facilities include Fore Abbey, Tullynally Castle, within minutes of the Blue Flag lake of Lough Lene which is famous for its fishing and water-sports, Mullaghmeen Forest for walks is very close by and it’s around a ten minute drive to Castlepollard town and a twenty minute drive to Mullingar; both towns have a host of amenities including supermarkets, hair and beauty salons, pharmacies, churches, local shops and two primary schools and a post primary school, pubs and a strong GAA following for hurling, camogie and football. The property is around one hour’s drive to Dublin Airport.

On entering the residence one can see through to the south facing rear garden as the spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living room exudes natural light, through the triple glazed windows and sliding doors that leads to the outdoor sun terrace.

The avid gardener in the family will be happy out as the south facing rear garden contains a selection of trees, hedging and is fenced and fully secure.

The tarmac sun terrace has a a seating area with a solid fuel stove,TV point and awning making this a wonderful setting for lazy summer days.

The accommodation briefly comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, a cosy sitting room with a front aspect that contains built in storage units. The open plan kitchen/dining/living room is beautifully presented with a modern fitted kitchen with soft closing units, quartz worktop and matching island unit plumbed for a sink with power point for the dishwasher.

There is tiled flooring through to the dining and living area, which has a Dimplex electric fire and built in storage and shelving units. The property has a large utility room with fitted wall and floor soft-closing units, a large walk in hot-press and guest wc. Along the hallway are entrances to the four double bedrooms. The master bedroom suite has a dressing room, a walk in wardrobe with laminate flooring and part tiled ensuite. Viewing is very highly recommended to appreciate what this home has to offer.

Special features and services to take note of when considering this fully renovated and extended block built house is the fact the property is just a few years old with the latest air to water zoned heating system, under floor heating with each room controlled individually, tarmac driveway with ample parking space and a sun terrace with seating area, outside lights and tap, solid fuel stove, TV point, triple glazed windows and doors, fibre broadband, mains drainage and water, wired for alarm system, stira stairs to attic – ideal for conversion, south facing rear garden area with mature hedging, trees, apple trees, and garden shed/playhouse.

Included in the sale of this B1 energy rated property are the blinds, the light fittings and two free standing wardrobes in master bedroom.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt today to book your viewing slot, on 044 966 1000 (Castlepollard office) or the Mullingar office 044 934 0000.