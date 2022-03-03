Heslin takes positives from League defeat in Louth

By Paul O’Donovan

On his day John Heslin is as good as any forward in the country. Last Sunday in Ardee was one of those days for Heslin. Unfortunately it wasn’t one of those days for Westmeath.

Heslin scored 1-10, with 1-3 of that coming from play, while he converted frees from tricky positions against a very difficult wind. But the Lake County lost by two points, 1-13 to 1-15, to Louth in a closely fought and tight Allianz League Division 3 game.

As Heslin told Topic after the game, “It could have gone either way. There were just a couple of points in it at the end. We will learn from it and look forward to the next game”.

The next game is this Saturday and it is at home against Longford (in TEG Cusack Park at 2pm). Last Sunday’s narrow defeat makes this Saturday’s game all the more important. It is Westmeath’s game in hand, a game that was postponed two weeks ago due to an unplayable TEG Cusack Park pitch, after storms had swept through the country.

Manager Jack Cooney will now be looking for a storming response from his side. Cooney expects it. Heslin knows the players can deliver.