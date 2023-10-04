Jason Keelan: Can Gaels stamp on the Big 3? By Topic.ie 4 October 2023 Robbie Greville of Raharney is held back by Derek McNicholas of Lough Lene Gaels as he tries to clear the defence when the sides met earlier this year in the Championship. The sides will meet again this Sunday in the Westmeath County final. 2005. The year a short video called “me at the zoo” was uploaded to a new site called YouTube. And so began a trend which has expanded since that 19-second clip of one of the “Big 5” (elephants) in San Diego. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar chocolate shop honoured at food awardsNext articleSt Loman’s dig deep to claim seventh title in ten years You may have missed... Mullingar to host national organ donor event 5 October 2023 21.5% of people in Westmeath suffering from a disability 4 October 2023 FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger 4 October 2023 Local author launches children’s book in memory of deceased friend 4 October 2023 Moore, Jordan talk Mullingar during Ryder Cup meet-up 4 October 2023 Mullingar weightlifter breaks PB at world champs 4 October 2023