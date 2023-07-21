Friday, July 21, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Jason Keelan: Foxe in the Boks: local rugby stars deserve the limelight

By Topic.ie
Ronan Foxe started in the front-row last Friday evening in the U20 Rugby World Cup Final

I remember Shane Deering getting the ball and turning on the burners, leaving people for dead. Not least in the All-Ireland U21 final win over Kerry in 1999 in Limerick. “Larsey” was a wonder, a genius of a player.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Collinstown side are looking good but Clonkill are in trouble
Next article
The unexpected item in your in basket is AI and it’s sneaking into your life in a most pervasive way

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers