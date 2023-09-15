Jason Keelan: On a train bound for nowhere

Oisín McConville. Phil Mickelson. Richie Power. Wayne Rooney. Conn Kilpatrick. Michael Jordan. What do they all have in common?

Top stars in their respective sports in recent years or present. Mantelpieces of silverware, accolades and many a superlative-laden newspaper headline. All-Ireland titles, golf Majors, Champions League medals, NBA Championships and Netflix documentaries.

Something else they share, however, is an addiction which affects so many, not least in sport, but few like to really address. Gambling.