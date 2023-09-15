Saturday, September 16, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Jason Keelan: On a train bound for nowhere

By Topic.ie
Phil Mickelson who lost serious money by gambling. Photo: Isogood_patrick/Shutterstock

Oisín McConville. Phil Mickelson. Richie Power. Wayne Rooney. Conn Kilpatrick. Michael Jordan. What do they all have in common?

Top stars in their respective sports in recent years or present. Mantelpieces of silverware, accolades and many a superlative-laden newspaper headline. All-Ireland titles, golf Majors, Champions League medals, NBA Championships and Netflix documentaries.

Something else they share, however, is an addiction which affects so many, not least in sport, but few like to really address. Gambling.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
‘Player Welfare’ a concern for ladies playing club football and camogie
Next article
Raharney secure place in County Final

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers