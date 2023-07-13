Thursday, July 13, 2023
Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas

By Robert Kindregan
Joe Connaire

Joe Connaire is to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) at this year’s Ceannródaithe Awards taking place on Tuesday, 8 August.

