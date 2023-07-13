Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas By Robert Kindregan 13 July 2023 Joe Connaire Joe Connaire is to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) at this year’s Ceannródaithe Awards taking place on Tuesday, 8 August. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleEdwardian era post box stolen in BallynacargyNext articleMeet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors You may have missed... Meet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors 13 July 2023 Edwardian era post box stolen in Ballynacargy 13 July 2023 Mullingar the fastest growing urban area in the Midlands 7 July 2023 New book on Irish medals launched in County Buildings 7 July 2023 Midland Farmer – July 2023 6 July 2023 Plans to house IP applicants at Middleton Park abandoned 5 July 2023