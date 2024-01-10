Join together and help save Joey’s life

A Tullamore family are calling on people to help raise funds for their son who needs life-saving surgery in Chicago in the next six months.

Tommy and Natalie Conway (née McCabe) need your help to save two-year-old Joey who has been diagnosed with Portal Vein Thrombosis. Joey’s condition has led to Portal Hypertension which is where blood vessels expand in the oesophagus causing varices. This leaves him at risk of a bleeding episode. If Joey suffers a bleeding episode, he will bleed through his mouth or in his nappy with a death-risk rate of 40%.

“Joey is the funniest two year old boy with the biggest smile and the most contagious laugh that would brighten up the darkest day. He has been through so much in his short life and is the bravest little man who is loved so dearly by his big sister Molly and little brother Jordi,” said Natalie and Tommy.

The family of five almost lost Joey in March 2023 when he developed invasive Group A Strep. He was left on a ventilator for two weeks in the ICU at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“All we could do was watch him fight for his life,” said the family.

This was the second sepsis infection Joey has faced in his short life and a third could be fatal.

“As parents we are constantly living on the edge in fear of is he going to cough up blood? Is this the nappy that will have the blood in it? We hear him coughing in bed, we check straight away to see if there is blood on the sheets. Or is he having too much fun laughing and shouting, will this make him bleed? Is he at risk of infection and developing another sepsis?” explained Natalie and Tommy.

Joey began a programme to manage the condition in August 2023 where he must go under general anaesthetic 3–4 times a year for an endoscopy procedure. The varices that develop in his oesophagus are banded together in the procedure but it won’t cure his condition or alleviate all of the symptoms. This is the only treatment available for Joey in Ireland.

The Conway family need €330,000 to travel to Chicago for Joey to undergo life-saving surgery. A five-hour procedure called Meso Rex Shunt/Bypass surgery would restore Joey’s system back to normal function. The surgery has a 90% success rate in a healthy system where there is no bleeding that will cure him of all symptoms. His parents said this surgery would “change his life forever”.

“We want Joey to go to preschool in September with his cousins, play football with his brother Jordi, dance in the kitchen with his sister Molly and simply live his best life that we can only hope and dream for if he gets this surgery,” they added.

You can donate to this worthy cause at the Join Together for Joey GoFundMe page or arrange a fundraiser event by emailing jointogetherforjoey@gmail.com.

You can join Joey’s journey on Facebook and Instagram by following @jointogetherforjoey or on TikTok by following @JoeyTogether. You can get updates by following the hashtag #JoinTogetherForJoey on Twitter.