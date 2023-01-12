Kinnegad and local communities shocked at man’s tragic passing

“A nicer young man you will never meet” was the comment that was most frequently spoken when people recalled young Colm Murray (20), who passed away tragically, following a traffic accident last week in Kinnegad.

The areas of Coralstown, Kinnegad, Raharney, and the surrounding areas of Westmeath were thrown into shock, grief and sadness when news spread of the sudden death of Colm who died following a road traffic accident that occurred at Griffinstown, just outside Kinnegad, on the old Kinnegad to Mullingar road, on Monday evening of last week, 2 January, just before 9.30pm.

Colm was the passenger in the car, and the driver of the car, Eoin Murray, a cousin of Colm’s, was injured and removed by ambulance to the Regional Hospital Mullingar where he was treated for his injuries which were not life-threatening.