Late, late try dashes Wilson’s hopes of a famous victory

By Paul O’Donovan

There was absolute heartbreak for Wilson’s Hospital School Multyfarnham, when they lost this Vinny Murray Senior Rugby Cup game to Skerries Community College with the very last kick of the game, on Wednesday of last week, 10 January.

Wilson’s, who trailed 0-12 after 25 minutes fought back to lead by eleven points, 28-17 with 56 of the 70 minutes elapsed. However, in a sensational finale to this game, played in the excellent grounds of Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin, Skerries CC fought back to trail by just six points.

Then with the scoreboard clock reaching 70 minutes, it appears the referee informed Wilson’s there was two minutes remaining. Wilson’s, in a very attacking position, held onto the ball as long as they could before conceding a penalty deep in the Skerries 22’.